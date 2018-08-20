Jim Harbaugh announced junior Shea Patterson will be Michigan's starting quarterback today. Brandon Brown

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an extensive update on fall camp during his latest "Attack Each day" podcast, discussing emerging stars, position battles and more. Here are the highlights of what he said, focusing on his quotes regarding each individual player:



Quarterback:

“The competition there has been outstanding, and it’s raising the tide of all our quarterbacks. The talent is there, maybe more so at that position than any other on the team."

Running Back:

"I've seen better protection from the running backs. It's all about [senior] Karan [Higdon] and [junior] Chris [Evans], Chris and Karan. They’ve emerged as leaders on our offense. "The other backs are growing too, like [sophomore] O’maury Samuels. [Junior] Tru Wilson has taken coaching where he has needed it and brought it to the field with him. [Freshmen Christian] Turner and [Hassan] Haskins will be good players for us. "That is the crux of who we are at running back. It’s important to Chris and Karan that the standards are set at a high level.”

Wide Receiver:

“Some guys are starting to emerge and play well there, and there could be a few surprises. [Senior] Grant Perry is arguably playing better than anybody else. "There are a few other names I’m going to keep under the radar, but are really coming on. Those players have stacked multiple good days together, so you know it’s real. "Jim McElwain deserves a shout out. He’s attacking it with unbelievable passion and emphasizing and coaching the details, like the guys' releases, creating separation, and catching the ball. They're improving and you see that daily.”

Tight End:

“[Redshirt junior Zach] Gentry and [junior Sean] McKeon are both playing well. Our two new freshmen [Mustapha Muhammad and Luke Schoonmaker] will be good players. [Junior] Nick Eubanks has emerged and is right there behind McKeon and Gentry. "The two veterans have really matured and seasoned — Gentry, for example, has learned how to use his 6-8 frame, and has really improved his body control — his blocking is night and day better too. "Sherrone Moore has been phenomenal working with them. That room is a tight-knit group of guys and Sherrone is coaching with great energy and real understanding of the offense. That’s been an improvement for us this season.”

Offensive Line:

“We’re moving people up front and protecting better, so Ed Warinner deserves a lot of credit there."

Defensive Line:

“[Junior defensive end] Rashan Gary is an example of someone who works every day. He’s faster than some of the skill position guys, and moves that 300-pound body of his so quickly, which can’t be easy for someone his size. "He brings a lot of fire to every practice, and the guys feed off it.”

Linebacker:

“[Junior] Devin Bush is one of the fastest football players I’ve ever seen on a field — he’s become one of those stalwarts. Devin has taken over a leadership role and is doing things right day after day. "[Redshirt sophomore] Devin Gil is right there and doing a heck of a job. [Sophomore] Josh Ross is battling with Gil for a starting spot — gosh, he’s good. "[Fifth-year senior] Noah Furbush is having a heck of a camp too. "[Junior viper] Khaleke [Hudson] has made so many plays throughout this entire camp and is playing at a high level. When Jabrill [Peppers] left, you would’ve said nobody could play that well, but right here is Khaleke Hudson.”

Cornerback:

“We have three high-level corners, and [sophomore] Ambry Thomas is pushing to get into that group as well. You can treat [fifth-year senior] Brandon [Watson] as a starter when we go to the nickel package, and Ambry is knocking on the door too."

Special Teams:

“[Redshirt sophomore] Camaron Cheeseman is back as our snapper, and [redshirt sophomore] Quinn Nordin is back as our kicker, and [redshirt sophomore] Will Hart as our holder, so we're solid there. "It’s been a good competition at punter — the returners have a good battle going on. "The great [redshirt junior safety] Jordan Glasgow plays on all four teams, and he’s a stalwart — how would you like to be Steve Glasgow? "Three of his sons played college football, and two are in the NFL. Putting three sons in the NFL would have to be a record. "Jordan is doing the same things his older brothers did. I don’t know if anyone on the team works harder than he does — he has an energy unknown to mankind, and is such a good role model to football players.”

The Freshmen:

“The freshmen have adapted well — I’m excited about them. The longer it takes them to figure out they’re good, the better off they’ll be. "Let’s see if they can sustain it day after day — you wish you could bottle up their energy level they had after the first few days. "Let’s not ruin them though by thinking any of them have arrived.”

Competition:

“I read a quote as a kid by Satchel Paige that said, 'Never look back — someone may be gaining on you.' That one always resonated with me. "I also liked watching people run the mile. If you’re tired, you don’t show it — those milers who appear to be fatigued get passed by others. I’ve always applied that to football.” “You look for separation as a coach — that’s a good thing. That’s how you know who your starters are, and you can’t have separation without competition.”

