Michigan Football: 5 Players (Including Grant Newsome) Speak This Afternoon

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Redshirt junior left tackle Grant Newsome talked about his decision to retire from football.
Brandon Brown

Five Wolverines — including redshirt junior left tackle Grant Newsome — met with the media this afternoon to discuss the progression of fall camp.

Redshirt sophomore tight end Nick Eubanks, fifth-year senior linebacker Noah Furbush, junior linebacker Josh Uche and redshirt freshman wideout Tarik Black were the other four who spoke, and we have each of their videos below:

Redshirt junior left tackle Grant Newsome


Redshirt sophomore tight end Nick Eubanks


Redshirt freshman wide receiver Tarik Black


Junior linebacker Josh Uche


Fifth-year senior linebacker Noah Furbush


{{ article.author_name }}