Michigan Football: 5 Players (Including Grant Newsome) Speak This Afternoon
Five Wolverines — including redshirt junior left tackle Grant Newsome — met with the media this afternoon to discuss the progression of fall camp.
Redshirt sophomore tight end Nick Eubanks, fifth-year senior linebacker Noah Furbush, junior linebacker Josh Uche and redshirt freshman wideout Tarik Black were the other four who spoke, and we have each of their videos below:
Redshirt junior left tackle Grant Newsome
Redshirt sophomore tight end Nick Eubanks
Redshirt freshman wide receiver Tarik Black
Junior linebacker Josh Uche
Fifth-year senior linebacker Noah Furbush
