Michigan Football: Dwumfour Reveals Which U-M Lineman Is Toughest To Face
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Sophomore Aubrey Solomon seemingly has one defensive tackle spot locked up on Michigan’s line, but the space next to him is a little less clear.
Redshirt sophomore Michael Dwumfour is perceived to be the frontrunner, and he revealed who his top competition for the job is.
“[Fifth-year senior] Lawrence Marshall,” he confirmed. “We compete every day at that spot. We make each other better, and both of us have a job to do out there.”
Dwumfour was a regular in the defensive line rotation last year as a redshirt freshman, but is expected to take a massive step forward in 2018.
He said he’s fully aware of the responsibilities that have been placed on his shoulders.
“I know I had to mature both on and off the field after last season,” he admitted. “We have a lot of young guys on the team, and I have to be a good role model for them. Hearing the coaches praise me is great, but it won’t mean anything if I don’t go out there and produce.
“I’m not satisfied with anything I do, and am trying to get better every day. I actually don’t even focus on what I do well — I pay attention to what I need to do better.”
That ‘always improving’ mindset is similar to that of junior defensive end Rashan Gary, who also hails from New Jersey and has had a longstanding relationship with Dwumfour.
“We’ve known each other since the sixth grade,” the redshirt sophomore laughed. “I had never seen anyone that big at that age. He wasn’t normal for his size.
“Rashan always wanted to get better, and that’s what I noticed about him. He still always wants to improve.”
Dwumfour explained that even though head coach Jim Harbaugh still has his ‘always improving’ mentality as well, he has perhaps opened up a bit more with his players, as several players have mentioned over the past few months.
“He’s definitely gotten closer to us as players, and we can talk to him about personal stuff,” the defensive tackle explained. “He’s open to suggestions from the older guys — we’ve got music in flex now before practice.
“That was huge, and we appreciated it. He’s old school, so I don’t think he understood the reason we should play music, but the older guys convinced him. It’s good music too.”
One of those veterans — junior left guard Ben Bredeson — has become one of the apparent leaders on the team, and Dwumfour had high praise for his offensive line counterpart, calling him the toughest lineman to go up against.
“Bredeson and I always have good battles,” he confirmed. “We’ve been battling ever since we first stepped on campus. He has so much experience, and he’s so technical. When I line up against him, I know I have to bring my A game.”
Notes
• Most of the Michigan players have been asked about junior quarterback Shea Patterson when given the opportunity lately, and it was no different for Dwumfour.
“Shea is faster than he looks," the lineman laughed. "If you just saw him walking, you wouldn't think he was fast — he caught me off guard. The offense is ready to go and has a chip on its shoulder.”
• Mo Hurst, Michigan's All-American defensive tackle last year, has since moved on to the NFL, but Dwumfour explained that they still keep in touch and that Hurst is still mentoring him in some ways.
“We both stay in each other’s ear, and he tells me what to do and not to do on the field. You can’t replace a guy like him, and I’m not trying to — I’m just attempting to do my job, and that’s to help the team win.”
More of TheWolverine's Coverage of Fall Camp:
• Ben Mason the Latest to Sing Shea Patterson's Praises
• Shea Patterson Confident, not Cocky
• Thursday Presser: What we Learned From Patterson, More
• Ruiz — 'We get Things Done now we Couldn't do Before'
• Shea Patterson Speaks for First Time During Camp
• Josh Uche is the Next ... (???)
• News and Views: Linebackers Coach Al Washington
• Tarik Black — 'Shea Patterson Just Brings a Positive Energy'
• TheWolverine Staff on the Huge Show, Football Preview
• Grant Newsome Opens up About his Retirement, leg Injury
• What we Learned on Tuesday — a Super Frosh and More
• 5 Players (Including Grant Newsome) Speak This Afternoon
• Partridge Reveals a Position Change, top Kick Returners
• Redshirt Freshman DL Deron Irving-Bey Transferring to CMU
• Harbaugh Provides Extensive Update on Specific Michigan Football Players
• Al Washington: 'He's one of the Most Gifted Edge Rushers I've Been Around'
• Shea Patterson Will Start the Opener at Notre Dame
• Videos: Washington, Partridge Provide Fall Camp Update
• Don Brown: 'As Good a Group as I've Been Around'
• Metellus Intent on Fixing his 'man Coverage Weakness'
• Friday Night Presser: What we Learned
• Video: Four Players Talk Fall Camp, Notre Dame Game
• Don Brown Looking for More Bodies to Join 'the Core'
• News and Views: Sherrone Moore Talks new Offensive Staff
• Thursday Thoughts: Practice Rumblings
• News and Views: Corners Coach Mike Zordich
• Sherrone Moore Knows how Special McKeon, Gentry can be
• Zordich Loves his Group, Assesses Each Corner
• Video: Zordich, Moore Thrilled With Their Position Groups
• Podcast: Angelique Chengelis With John Borton
• Audio: Chris Balas on the Huge Show, Aug. 14
• Jim Harbaugh, Don Brown News & Views
• Wolverine Watch: No Loose Lips in Schembechler
• Khaleke Hudson Offers Patterson Tidbits, Practice Info
• Video: Wolverine Players Give an Update on Fall Camp
• Jim Harbaugh Identifies Camp Standouts
• Harbaugh Doesn't Anticipate Suspensions From Shoe Sales
• Video: Harbaugh Talks Camp Standouts, More
• Practice Observer — 'Quarterback Play Will be a lot Better'
• Players Provide Tidbits at Friday Night Presser
• Bredeson — 'Warinner has Simplified Everything for us'
• Video: Gary, Bush, Gentry and Bredeson Talk Fall Camp
• Eddie McDoom Transferring From U-M
• Practice Report: 'Phenomenal Change' on Offensive Line
• News and Views: Jay Harbaugh on the Progress of the RBs
• Don Brown Identifies Early Practice Standouts
• Video: Don Brown, Jay Harbaugh Talk Start of Fall Camp
• Doug Skene Talks O-Line, More
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook