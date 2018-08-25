Sophomore Aubrey Solomon seemingly has one defensive tackle spot locked up on Michigan’s line, but the space next to him is a little less clear.

Redshirt sophomore Michael Dwumfour is perceived to be the frontrunner, and he revealed who his top competition for the job is.

“[Fifth-year senior] Lawrence Marshall,” he confirmed. “We compete every day at that spot. We make each other better, and both of us have a job to do out there.”

Dwumfour was a regular in the defensive line rotation last year as a redshirt freshman, but is expected to take a massive step forward in 2018.

He said he’s fully aware of the responsibilities that have been placed on his shoulders.

“I know I had to mature both on and off the field after last season,” he admitted. “We have a lot of young guys on the team, and I have to be a good role model for them. Hearing the coaches praise me is great, but it won’t mean anything if I don’t go out there and produce.

“I’m not satisfied with anything I do, and am trying to get better every day. I actually don’t even focus on what I do well — I pay attention to what I need to do better.”

That ‘always improving’ mindset is similar to that of junior defensive end Rashan Gary, who also hails from New Jersey and has had a longstanding relationship with Dwumfour.

“We’ve known each other since the sixth grade,” the redshirt sophomore laughed. “I had never seen anyone that big at that age. He wasn’t normal for his size.

“Rashan always wanted to get better, and that’s what I noticed about him. He still always wants to improve.”

Dwumfour explained that even though head coach Jim Harbaugh still has his ‘always improving’ mentality as well, he has perhaps opened up a bit more with his players, as several players have mentioned over the past few months.

“He’s definitely gotten closer to us as players, and we can talk to him about personal stuff,” the defensive tackle explained. “He’s open to suggestions from the older guys — we’ve got music in flex now before practice.

“That was huge, and we appreciated it. He’s old school, so I don’t think he understood the reason we should play music, but the older guys convinced him. It’s good music too.”

One of those veterans — junior left guard Ben Bredeson — has become one of the apparent leaders on the team, and Dwumfour had high praise for his offensive line counterpart, calling him the toughest lineman to go up against.

“Bredeson and I always have good battles,” he confirmed. “We’ve been battling ever since we first stepped on campus. He has so much experience, and he’s so technical. When I line up against him, I know I have to bring my A game.”