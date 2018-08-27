Junior left guard Ben Bredeson, junior linebacker Devin Bush, senior safety Tyree Kinnel and senior receiver Grant Perry met with the media this afternoon to discuss the highly-anticipated season-opener against the Irish.

It's hard to believe, but it's officially game week.

