If you've missed any of The Wolverine's spring coverage, get caught up on everything at our Spring Ball Headquarters.

Spring football can produce more fool’s gold than a discount minerals roadside stand.

The first loss lingers months (maybe years, among the pyrite collectors) away. The first three-and-out? Unthinkable. The first “What are they doing?” moment — to quote junior defensive end Rashan Gary’s mom from the Amazon Prime series — not even a consideration.

The reality arrives quickly enough. But spring confidence isn’t always dreamy-eyed chatter and unfounded hope. Spring is when Charles Woodson once succinctly uttered the team goal for what would become an undefeated 1997 season.

Just win.

In the spirit of fool’s gold avoidance, there will be no ’97 comparisons here. It’s safe to say, though, that for many reasons, the 2018 Michigan football season shouldn’t peg the angst meter in the red like it did in 2017.

Here are five reasons Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines will be significantly better come fall.

Quarterback Play — This holds regardless of what happens with junior transfer quarterback Shea Patterson’s eligibility status. Of course, if he’s cleared, some have the Wolverines reeling off 32 straight wins and a couple of national titles.

They’re packing pyrite, of course. It’s entirely fair to say that if Patterson gets the NCAA’s go-ahead, Michigan takes a massive leap forward.

Coaches aren’t going to make too many bold distinctions in the spring over competitors at this vital position. But the “Grand Canyon-sized gap” — in the words of one observer — between Patterson and Michigan’s younger QBs more than hints at what could be.

Now, if Patterson — with his run-pass readiness and SEC-surviving swagger — isn’t cleared, Michigan will still be better. That’s because redshirt sophomore Brandon Peters has been through the meat grinder, is improving, and can take the next step. If anyone else beats him out, it means they’d be better than anticipated at this stage.

Patterson remains the game-changer…

Offensive Line — Yeah, right, we’ve heard this before, say those have indeed heard it for too long without seeing a dominant Michigan offensive line. There’s no talk of dominance — yet — but there are many reasons this line should expect a strong move forward.

They’re certainly massive, with star-in-the-making sophomore Cesar Ruiz (6-4, 316) at center. He’s flanked by junior left guard and third-year starter Ben Bredeson (6-5, 308) and junior right guard Michael Onwenu (6-3, 350), with fifth-year senior Juwann Bushell Beatty (6-6, 315), redshirt junior Jon Runyan (6-4, 298) and redshirt freshman James Hudson (6-5, 302) the top contenders at the tackle spots.

All but Hudson have played, and played extensively. They’re under Ben Herbert’s new strength and conditioning program, and the veteran eye of line coach Ed Warinner, who guided some of Ohio State’s dominant fronts of the recent past.

Plus, this crew should benefit from other gains — Patterson’s scrambling ability, Michigan’s wideouts growing up, etc. It’s time for a lot of moving parts to begin coming together.

Receivers Maturing — The sophomore takeover appears underway at wideout. In Tarik Black, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Nico Collins, Michigan might eventually trot out its best trio of receivers since Braylon Edwards, Jason Avant and Steve Breaston.

Wait a minute. Pump the breaks on the pyrite, right?