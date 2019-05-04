Michigan's football team has arrived in South Africa for its latest trip overseas. Several Wolverines have already taken to social media to share the experience.

From MGoBlue.com:

The Wolverines departed on Thursday (May 2), in two travel groups for the 18-hour split flight to South Africa for this spring's educational experience.

The first group flew at 4 pm from Detroit Metro Airport to Amsterdam while the second party left two hours later from Gate A24 with the same destination in sight. The players competed in video games and cards before boarding the Delta A330 for the 7 hour, 19 minute flight to Amsterdam. There was a light rain in Detroit when the Wolverines' commercial flight that started the 3,940 mile journey that landed in Amsterdam at 1:44 am ET.

The two groups met up in The Netherlands for the second leg of the travel to Cape Town. After two- and four-hour layovers, the entire team boarded a KLM airplane, Flight 597, at Gate F9, for a 10:05 am local time departure.

The flight from Amsterdam to Cape Town, South Africa, was the longest that nearly the entire team embarked on in their lifetime; was also longer than the entire travel time for the past season. The Wolverines logged 5,997 miles during an 11 hour, 11 minute flight before landing at Cape Town International Airport at 9:16 pm. One of the players had Weezer's 2018 remake of Toto's 1982 hit "Africa" playing on their phone as the airplane descended before switching back over to rap music.

After clearing customs, the Wolverines collected their luggage at Carousel 2 and boarded five buses for the 40 minute drive to the hotel for a light meal and a good night's sleep before starting Saturday's tour of Cape Town.