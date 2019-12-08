Michigan Football: Wolverines Draw Alabama In The Citrus Bowl
Michigan's end of season schedule just got a little harder. The Wolverines drew Alabama in the Citrus Bowl and will play the Crimson Tide in Orlando.
The game will kickoff at 1 p.m. January 1.
Alabama is 10-2 and No. 9 in the latest AP poll with losses only to No. 1 LSU and rival Auburn.
Michigan holds a 4-1 record in the Citrus Bowl, first appearing in the game in 1999. The Wolverines beat Auburn, 45-31, following the 1998 season. U-M beat Auburn, 31-28, in 2001, lost to a loaded Tennessee team (45-17) in 2002 and beat Florida in Lloyd Carr's last game as head coach, 41-35 in 2008.
U-M's last appearance came in 2016 following head coach Jim Harbaugh's first year in Ann Arbor. Michigan beat Florida, 41-7, to cap a 10-3 season.
