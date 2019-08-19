The 2019 Michigan Wolverines football team will enter the season with three captains. Senior guard Ben Bredeson, one of last year's offensive captains, senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp and senior linebacker Khaleke Hudson will lead U-M into battle this season.

Bredeson was an obvious choice, while Kemp and Hudson were both great possibilities. Defensive coordinator Don Brown said earlier this fall Kemp had asserted himself as one of the most impressive leaders on the line, while linebackers coach Anthony Campanile said today he'd never had anyone quite like Hudson.

"He is an exceptional athlete. He’s a different type of guy, in my opinion,” Campanile said. "I’ve coached a lot of really good football players, guys I have a high opinion of. He would certainly up near the top of that, talking about guys who will continue to play after college.

… “I don’t know that I’ve been around somebody that practices that hard all the time. That’s probably the best compliment I could give somebody as a coach. I’ve coached some guys who practiced like maniacs, were awesome to coach, but you can turn on that tape and that guy's running. There’s no off switch. He’s got a motor that never stops. That’s been really, really impressive to me.”

Michigan opens the season Aug. 31 against Middle Tennessee State.