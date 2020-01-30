Michigan took Floyd Central High (Indiana) senior kicker Cole Hussung as a preferred walk-on, adding to its 2020 haul. Hussung, Kornblue Kicking's No. 9 kicker in the country, can kick off, handle field goals and punt.

"I love the game of football and to be able to spend the next four years playing the sport I love is more than I could ever ask for," Hussung wrote. "So finally, I am happy to announce I will be continuing my academic and football careers at the University of Michigan."

The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder is also Kornblue's No. 15 punter. He was named Mr. Football as a punter by the Indiana Football Coaches Association this season.

Hussung told courier-journal.com he had several reasons for picking the Wolverines.

“The academics are absolutely amazing. It’s the No. 1 public education in the nation. That’s the biggest reason for me,” he said. “Beyond that, I’m going to the winningest program in college football history. That’s something you just can’t beat. Between the academics and football, everything is just unbelievably amazing. It seemed like a no-brainer to me, honestly.”

Hussung added he's been told that he will get the next scholarship available within the special teams unit.

“A lot of it depends on how I perform this year,” Hussung said. “Coach Jim Harbaugh in the past has been very loyal to those promises.

"Just standing in the Big House is amazing in itself. Experiencing game day there is unbelievable. You’re outside the stadium. It doesn’t look huge because it’s actually built into the ground. You get closer to it and it opens up into a massive bowl. It’s just unbelievable.”

Hussung visited for Michigan's games with Notre Dame and Ohio State last season. He's a true triple-threat, former Michigan kicker Brandon Kornblue said.

"He's a combo guy with a big leg," Kornblue, whose kicking school is one of the most successful in the country, said. "His strength is kickoffs, then field goals, then punting. He's a good kid.

"Cole is one of the strongest kickers in the class of 2020. He's coming into Michigan as a preferred walk-on, but is a D1 scholarship level specialist. His strength is with kickoffs and field goals, but he's also an improving punter. He has the ability to be a kickoff guy now at many FBS programs but is behind two of the nation's best in Quinn Nordin and Jake Moody. His field goal consistency is good, but should continue to improve because of his strong work ethic."

He's ranked as a five-star kicker in Kornblue's Fab 50.