Redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks and junior end Kwity Paye have already announced their returns, while junior corner Ambry Thomas did, as well, before saying he might think twice about it, especially if he had a big game against Alabama.

ORLANDO, FL — Michigan junior center Cesar Ruiz and junior wide receiver Nico Collins will both wait until after the Jan. 1 Citrus Bowl to announce whether or not they'll return to U-M for their senior seasons.





“That’s not really important to me right now,” Ruiz, a two-year starter at center, said after Saturday's practice at West Orange High south of Orlando. “We’re focused on winning this game. After the game, me and my family will talk to coach [Harbaugh] and make a decision from there.

“My game has evolved a lot. From freshman year starting at guard to now ... I feel like I matured a lot. I've made a lot of improvements in my game switching back to my normal position. I just feel like I’ve improved and matured a lot, been able to take a lot of responsibility and become more of a leader.”

Ruiz is not projected as one of the top centers on analyst Mel Kiper's board, but he did earn second-team All-Big Ten honors this season from league coaches.

Collins, meanwhile, earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors after finishing with 681 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He is not among the top 10 receivers on Kiper's board and many sources have said they expect him to return for his senior season.

“I really just need to sit down with my family, do the pros and the cons of what I feel like doing,” Collins said. "The what-ifs ... how I feel about it. Am I ready? Things like that.

"It’s a family discussion. I see it like a recruiting process coming to college.”

Right now, though, he's just concentrating on the Citrus Bowl.

“I’m just enjoying this Florida weather with this team, the seniors that’s about to leave,” he said. “I'm just enjoying the ride and having fun with it.”

Fellow receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, also a junior, continues to weight his future, as well, though he has yet to meet the media.

Ruiz said his teammates' decisions would have no bearing on his own.

"I’m happy for those guys that they’re coming back,” Ruiz said. “I love them both [Paye and Eubanks]. Everybody makes their own decisions. It’s just what you feel is right.”