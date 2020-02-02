Emotional Moment Steve Hutchinson Found Out He Made The Pro Hall Of Fame
"Why'd you get me last?"
Those were former Michigan offensive lineman Steve Hutchinson's joking words when Pro Football Hall of Fame representatives finally made it to his hotel room to inform him he'd been elected for the game's most prestigious honor.
Hutchinson and his family got emotional when he was informed, ending a tense wait.
Steve Hutchinson learns he has been elected into the Hall of Fame. This is great. @livingwithlandyn https://t.co/Ahfil574XP— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) February 2, 2020
"To everybody in Minnesota — staff, the organization, the fans — I just want to say, 'Thank you,' for all the support," Hutchinson told Vikings.com. "We couldn't get it done [in the 2009 NFC title game], but I hope we gave you something to cheer for in the years we were together."
"Hutch" was a member of the All-Decade Team of the 2000s, a seven-time All-Pro selection (five-time First-Team All-Pro) and seven-time Pro Bowler who started all 169 games in which he played.
His career started in Seattle when he went as the 17th overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. The four-time All-Big Ten selection and former All-American played for Seattle from 2001 to 2005 before coming to Minnesota for the next six seasons, finishing his career with Tennessee in 2012.
Former Minnesota quarterback Brett Favre was among those who lobbied for him.
Strongly believe Steve Hutchinson should join us in the Hall. I had the pleasure of playing 2 years with Hutch and he never gave up a sack nor a pressure. Best Guard I’ve played with as he was tough, smart and durable. #PFHOF20 @ProFootballHOF— Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) January 26, 2020
"He had seasons where he hardly gave up any sacks," former Vikings defensive tackle and Hutchinson teammate Kevin Williams said. "Then you look at the teams he's been on and their rushing yards … he was a complete offensive lineman with his size, strength, footwork.
"He's one of the best, and his track record speaks for himself. It's hard to gauge offensive linemen because they don't get a lot of glory, but if anyone played against him, they'll tell you he was a great player."
Hutchinson went two seasons, 2006 and 2008, without picking up a single penalty.
