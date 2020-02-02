"Why'd you get me last?" Those were former Michigan offensive lineman Steve Hutchinson's joking words when Pro Football Hall of Fame representatives finally made it to his hotel room to inform him he'd been elected for the game's most prestigious honor. Hutchinson and his family got emotional when he was informed, ending a tense wait.

Steve Hutchinson learns he has been elected into the Hall of Fame. This is great. @livingwithlandyn https://t.co/Ahfil574XP — Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) February 2, 2020

Former Michigan offensive guard Steve Hutchinson is a Hall of Famer.

"To everybody in Minnesota — staff, the organization, the fans — I just want to say, 'Thank you,' for all the support," Hutchinson told Vikings.com. "We couldn't get it done [in the 2009 NFC title game], but I hope we gave you something to cheer for in the years we were together." "Hutch" was a member of the All-Decade Team of the 2000s, a seven-time All-Pro selection (five-time First-Team All-Pro) and seven-time Pro Bowler who started all 169 games in which he played. His career started in Seattle when he went as the 17th overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. The four-time All-Big Ten selection and former All-American played for Seattle from 2001 to 2005 before coming to Minnesota for the next six seasons, finishing his career with Tennessee in 2012. Former Minnesota quarterback Brett Favre was among those who lobbied for him.

Strongly believe Steve Hutchinson should join us in the Hall. I had the pleasure of playing 2 years with Hutch and he never gave up a sack nor a pressure. Best Guard I’ve played with as he was tough, smart and durable. #PFHOF20 @ProFootballHOF — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) January 26, 2020