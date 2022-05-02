Michigan formally announces addition of transfer Greta Kampschroeder

Michigan women's basketball made news over the weekend with the announcement from Oregon State transfer Greta Kampschroeder that she had committed to the Wolverines. Her commitment marks the first time in program history that a McDonald's All-American will play for the Wolverines.

U-M formally announced her addition to the program in a press release on Sunday.

"We are so excited that Greta chose to commit to Michigan," head coach Kim Barnes Arico said in a statement. "I have known Greta for a long time and she is a perfect fit for our program, especially for the culture we have created here. She is incredibly hardworking and disciplined, both as a basketball player and as a student. Greta's versatility and ability to do so many different things on the basketball court will immediately make an impact for us. She is the total package - an ability to score, a knack for making people around her better, defensive prowess, rebounding and leadership. Greta is a playmaker and a winner who has experience playing against the very best."

An Illinois native, Kampschroeder spent her freshman season playing for Oregon State where she appeared in 31 games for the Beavers. She averaged 5.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

"I chose Michigan to help build on the winning tradition that has grown under Coach Arico," Kampschroeder said in a statement. "I've always admired the way her team competes while having fun. I also look forward to developing my own game with such a great coaching staff. I feel fortunate to have the chance to pursue my education at a world-class institution."

