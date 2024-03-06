Michigan's new hires under Sherrone Moore are starting to become official and announced by the program, with a familiar face formally announced as the program's general manager.

U-M announced on Wednesday that Sean Magee has officially returned to Ann Arbor to assume the general manager role for the football program.

According to release, Magee's responsibilities include to "oversee all aspects of the recruiting and player personnel departments as well as coordinate the program’s NIL initiatives. He will handle the identification, evaluation and recruitment of prospective student-athletes in conjunction with the head coach and staff and manage the roster of current student-athletes while identifying future needs for the program."

Magee returns to Ann Arbor after spending five seasons with the football program, which included Director of Player Personnel and Associate Athletic Director for Football.

Before he arrived in Ann Arbor, Magee spent five seasons as Director of Player Personnel at the U.S. Naval Academy.

He spent the prior two seasons with the Chicago Bears as Chief of Staff.