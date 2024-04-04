Advertisement
Michigan forward Will Tschetter announces return to Michigan

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

Michigan forward Will Tschetter took to social media to confirm he will return to Michigan for his junior season.

While Will Tschetter never entered the transfer portal, rumors existed as his fellow 2022 commits Dug Mcdaniel, Tarris Reed, and Youssef Khayat all entered the portal since Juwan Howard's dismissal.

Tschetter took on a bigger role in the 2023-24 season and showed massive improvement on the floor. Tschetter posted an impressive slash line of 58/52/72 while scoring 6.8 points per game in 17 minutes per game.

Michigan's additions in the transfer portal could impact Tschetter's role next season. Still, at minimum, head coach Dusty May gets a solid bench contributor and potential starter with Tschetter's return to Ann Arbor.


