After three periods of uninspiring hockey on Thursday night in the national semifinal, Michigan saw its season come to a close in the form of a 5-2 loss at the hands of the Quinnipiac Bobcats. The Wolverines saw their season finish with just one piece of hardware: a Big Ten Tournament championship.

However, the hardware didn't end there for one Wolverine as Adam Fantilli won the Hobey Baker Memorial Award on Friday night. The award is the hockey version of the Heisman Trophy, and it's given to the best player in college hockey.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgMjAyMyBIb2JleSBCYWtlciBBd2FyZCB3aW5uZXIgaXMgQWRh bSBGYW50aWxsaSE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvR29CbHVlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j R29CbHVlPC9hPuOAve+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZWJjUlZ1 UUszTSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2ViY1JWdVFLM008L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgTWljaGlnYW4gSG9ja2V5IChAdW1pY2hob2NrZXkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdW1pY2hob2NrZXkvc3RhdHVzLzE2NDQ0Njcw NDcyNjk3OTc4ODg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgNywgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Although the two other finalists, Matthew Knies and Logan Cooley, both have led Minnesota to the national title game, neither player had a strong case to win the award over Fantilli.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound freshman forward was far and away the best player in college hockey this season, and he had the stats to back it up.

Fantilli finished his freshman season with 30 goals, 35 assists and 65 points, all of which are top ten in the country. His 30 goals are tied with Western Michigan's Jason Polin for the most in NCAA Division I, and his 65 points are five more than Cooley, the closest Division I player.

Fantilli's winning of the award was the third such occasion in program history. Kevin Porter and Brendan Morrison were the other two winners in 2008 and 1997, respectively.