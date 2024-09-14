Michigan gets back to its roots in the ground game against Arkansas State

After two weeks of limited success in the running game, Michigan's offense got back to its roots in Week 3 against Arkansas State and racked up 301 yards on the ground in a 28-18 victory over the Red Wolves on Saturday afternoon at the Big House.

Coming into the game, the ASU defense was ranked 114th in the nation against the run and allowing over six yards per carry, and it was clear the Wolverines wanted to establish the line of scrimmage and lean on running backs Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings to help move the ball.

As it turned out, the Wolverines needed the ground game to be ultra efficient on a day where the passing game struggled again, with quarterback Davis Warren throwing three interceptions and the Wolverines throwing for just 28 yards the entire second half.

Mullings ended the game with 153 yards rushing on 15 carries and two touchdowns, while Edwards had 17 touches for 82 yards and a score.

"I just thought the run game was very efficient and every man did their job," Edwards said after the game. "We were very effective today."

While both backs were able to find holes behind an offensive line getting the job done, Mullings was the back able to break off some big runs and shed some tackles while doing so, ending the contest with three runs of 30 yards or more.

Mullings said it felt good to get some of those big runs and explained the work he has put in during the offseason to expand his game.

"It was a great feeling," Mullings said. "This offseason, I was really just trying to take what I did last year and expand upon that, learn from my mistakes from last year. For me, I'm always just trying to look for ways to get better and that's really all I did this offseason."

After the Texas loss, head coach Sherrone Moore said he put on emphasis on the team to be able to impose its will in the run game and have more success in that area.

Moore felt like the team accomplished what it needed to in that phase of the game, adding they need to do a better job collectively of taking care of the football and cutting down on penalties.

"That (running the football) was an emphasis we put on the team, on the players, running backs, O-line—so that was good," Moore said. "We just know we have to stay balanced and do the things we need to do to make sure we're balanced in all phases. Got to take care of the football, number one, and being able to run the football like we have been, that made me happy. But from not even just the running game, but from an 'everything' perspective, we need to eliminate the penalties."

The offensive line bounced back and put together a good performance after a shaky first couple of games.

Left guard Josh Priebe said it felt good to be able to control the game up front and set the tone in that fashion.

"It was great to get that (the running game) going and just to impose our will, just physically dominate and just really get momentum going into conference play," Priebe said. "Just super encouraged with how we played up front today."

The wide receivers and tight ends also played a big part in helping the ground game get going, with multiple receivers delivering and holding key blocks to help the Michigan backs.

Receiver Fred Moore, who finished the game with three receptions for 38 yards, said the wideouts being able to block is a key part of the offense.

"I feel as though we emphasize running—'no block, no rock' as coach Bell (Ron Bellamy) says. We always block our tails off every day, I know all my guys are going to put their face in the pit," Moore said. "I don't have any doubt in my mind with what the receivers are going to do, we're going to do our jobs and do it at 100%.

The Wolverines could use a similar effort on the ground when they welcome USC to the Big House next Saturday in a game that will have huge implications when it comes to the potential trajectory of Michigan's season.