Despite the loss, Johnson remained upbeat and made it clear that he still has high expectations for his team moving forward.

“We have a really good team this year,” Johnson said. “We’re playing bigger and better schools. A lot of schools keep doubting us. But in games like this (against Dakota), we have to put them out. Our goal is to win the next two games and get in the playoffs.”

With the season in full swing and the dead period in place until the end of the calendar year, Johnson has mostly put recruiting on the back burner. But he’s still in contact with several of his top schools.