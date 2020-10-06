Michigan Going All In For Five-Star 2022 In-State DB Will Johnson
Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South suffered a minor setback this weekend as it dropped its first game of the season to Macomb (Mich.) Dakota.
Still, five-star 2022 South cornerback Will Johnson showed why he is one of the best players in the country. Johnson completely shut down his side of the field and also proved to be South’s biggest playmaker on the offensive side of the ball.
Despite the loss, Johnson remained upbeat and made it clear that he still has high expectations for his team moving forward.
“We have a really good team this year,” Johnson said. “We’re playing bigger and better schools. A lot of schools keep doubting us. But in games like this (against Dakota), we have to put them out. Our goal is to win the next two games and get in the playoffs.”
With the season in full swing and the dead period in place until the end of the calendar year, Johnson has mostly put recruiting on the back burner. But he’s still in contact with several of his top schools.
