The 2022 World Wrestling Championships took place over the weekend, and a Michigan wrestling alum took home some hardware following the event.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Xb2x2ZXJpbmUgU3RldmFuIE1pY2ljIGNhcHR1cmVzIDU3a2cgd29y bGQgYnJvbnplIHdpdGggZGVjaXNpdmUgNy0xIHdpbiBvdmVyIEN1YmEuIFRo cmVlIHRha2Vkb3ducy4g8J+liTxicj48YnI+SGUgZWFybnMgU2VyYmlhJiMz OTtzIGZpcnN0IGV2ZXIgd29ybGQgbWVkYWwgaW4gbWVuJiMzOTtzIGZyZWVz dHlsZSBpbiBmcm9udCBvZiB0aGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dyZXN0bGVCZWxncmFkZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dyZXN0bGVCZWxncmFkZTwvYT4gY3Jvd2Qu IPCfkY/wn5GPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby92OVRnYnI2bDZ6Ij5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdjlUZ2JyNmw2ejwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNo aWdhbiBXcmVzdGxpbmcgKEB1bWljaHdyZXN0bGluZykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91bWljaHdyZXN0bGluZy9zdGF0dXMvMTU3MTE3 NDMyMTMwODk1ODcyMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIg MTcsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Stevan Micic, who just completed his final season as a Wolverine in 2021-22, was awarded with the bronze medal in the 125-pound men's freestyle.

Micic first began his career at Northwestern in 2014-15 before transferring to Michigan. During his career at Michigan, he took two olympic redshirts and missed the 2020-21 season due to injury.

In his four seasons as a Wolverine, Micic compiled an overall record of 87-19.