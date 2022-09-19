Michigan graduate wins bronze medal at World Wrestling Championships
The 2022 World Wrestling Championships took place over the weekend, and a Michigan wrestling alum took home some hardware following the event.
Stevan Micic, who just completed his final season as a Wolverine in 2021-22, was awarded with the bronze medal in the 125-pound men's freestyle.
Micic first began his career at Northwestern in 2014-15 before transferring to Michigan. During his career at Michigan, he took two olympic redshirts and missed the 2020-21 season due to injury.
In his four seasons as a Wolverine, Micic compiled an overall record of 87-19.
The 26-year-old defeated Reineri Andreu Ortega from Cuba in the bronze medal match by a score of 7-1.
