News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-19 20:36:13 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Michigan graduate wins bronze medal at World Wrestling Championships

Brock Heilig • Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer

The 2022 World Wrestling Championships took place over the weekend, and a Michigan wrestling alum took home some hardware following the event.

Stevan Micic, who just completed his final season as a Wolverine in 2021-22, was awarded with the bronze medal in the 125-pound men's freestyle.

Micic first began his career at Northwestern in 2014-15 before transferring to Michigan. During his career at Michigan, he took two olympic redshirts and missed the 2020-21 season due to injury.

In his four seasons as a Wolverine, Micic compiled an overall record of 87-19.

The 26-year-old defeated Reineri Andreu Ortega from Cuba in the bronze medal match by a score of 7-1.

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @RivalsLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}