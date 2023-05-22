Michigan basketball guard Laila Phelia has received the honor of a lifetime as she was selected as one of eight players to represent the United States in the 2023 Women's AmeriCup Team.

It will be Phelia's first time playing for the national team and the second consecutive AmeriCup team to feature a Wolverine, as Naz Hillmon represented Team USA and helped lead the team to a gold medal in 2021.

From U-M women's basketball release:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Laila Phelia of the University of Michigan women's basketball team was one of eight players selected to the 2023 USA Women's AmeriCup Team following three days of trials in Colorado Springs as announced on Sunday evening (May 14). It is Phelia's first selection to a USA Basketball team and the second straight AmeriCup team featuring a Wolverine, as Naz Hillmon helped the Red, White and Blue to the 2021 gold medal.

Phelia is coming off a stellar sophomore campaign, earning All-Big Ten second-team honors after missing the month of February with an injury. Phelia appeared in 26 games, starting 24 times en route to averaging 16.7 points and 4.2 rebounds in 33.1 minutes per game. She scored in double figures 23 times and topped the 20-point mark 11 times. She was named to the all-tournament team at the Gulf Coast Showcase and to the Big Ten Honor Roll one time. Phelia upped her scoring from 8.8 points per game in her first season to 16.7 points per game this season, also more than doubling her three-pointers from 15 to 35.

Joining Phelia on the team are Lauren Betts, Rickea Jackson, Raven Johnson, Rayah Marshall, Charisma Osborne, Angel Reese and Jewel Spear. Additionally, five finalists will return for AmeriCup training camp, which begins June 22 in Colorado Springs, to compete for the remaining roster spots.

The U.S. opens pool play against Venezuela on July 1, followed by Argentina on July 2, Brazil on July 4 and Cuba on July 5. If the USA advances, quarterfinals are scheduled for July 7 followed by semifinals on July 8 and the medal games on July 9. Game times and broadcast information will be announced later.

Since the event's inception in 1993, the United States has captured four AmeriCup gold medals, including titles in 2019 and 2021. In addition to the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Venezuela will participate in the 2023 FIBA AmeriCup.