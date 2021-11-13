Michigan guard Zeb Jackson will not play against Prairie View A&M

Michigan will be without guard Zeb Jackson against Prairie View A&M in the Coaches vs. Racism game in Washington, D.C. on Saturday evening according to a source.

It is the third-straight game, including the exhibition against Wayne State, that Jackson has missed due to an illness.

Jackson's presence provides a bit of a void in the gap rotation, which means that freshmen Frankie Collins and Kobe Bufkin could see more minutes in his absence. The Wolverines' youth was on display during the season-opener against Buffalo.

According to U-M head coach Juwan Howard, he is changing the way he approaches his team after giving up runs. That approach appears to be effective after the Wolverines' fought off a furious Bulls run to win an 88-76 game.

"You know, in coaching, and I've started learning this more and more, it wasn't like it was new to me, one thing about when you coach, you've got to really watch the words you use, the body language because, sometimes, when you have body language when teams make runs," Howard said after the game. "You become a little more where your voice changes, you become more demonstrative, loud and it shows a lot of anger. Granted, that's the part of the process of coaching. Coaches begin to learn how to communicate with their players. The best thing I can do, and I'm not saying every time I'm going to stay calm. I'm going to try my best to be calm as possible because teams feed off your energy as the lead guy. That's where, as a coach, I've learned that I have to do a better job with body language and communication."



