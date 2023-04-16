The Michigan men's gymnastics team traveled to State College over the weekend to compete in the NCAA Championships. Head coach Yuan Xiao and the Wolverines placed second overall, but freshman Fred Richard stole the show.

The 18-year-old Stoughton, Massachusetts native claimed NCAA titles on the all-around, high bars and parallel bars. Richard nearly had a fourth NCAA title with a 14.800 on the floor, but Stanford's Nick Kuebler won the event on a tiebreaker.

Kuebler and the Cardinal ran away with the meet, placing first with an impressive score of 422.458. The Wolverines placed second with a final score of 419.889.

Below are the final standings from the six qualifying teams: 1. Stanford - 422.458 2. Michigan - 419.889 3. Illinois - 415.590 4. Oklahoma - 414.024 5. Nebraska - 412.427 6. Penn State - 412.057