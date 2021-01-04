The Michigan Wolverines are an undefeated 9-0 on the season and have started off 4-0 in Big Ten play behind wins over Penn State, Nebraska, Maryland and Northwestern, putting them at the top of the league standings early on and making them one of two remaining unbeaten Power Conference teams. Following Michigan's New Year's Eve win over Maryland, Terps' head coach Mark Turgeon couldn't do much more than just shake his head, after the Wolverines exploded to 84 points on offense and tightened up the defense in the second half to win by 11 in College Park. "I thought Michigan was terrific all night," Turgeon said. "They were shot out of a cannon, they made shots. They were great; we couldn’t guard ‘em. "That was a heck of a team. I think the last two teams we played [Wisconsin and Michigan] could be Final Four teams. They’re just terrific, terrific basketball teams." Sunday night, Michigan dominated Northwestern — the darlings of the Big Ten early on in conference play — winning 85-66, though the final score was actually closer than how the game really went. "Michigan just had their way with us tonight," NW head coach Chris Collins said. "I thought we got off to a pretty good start — got some stops early, executed well, got some buckets — and then Michigan just kind of settled into the game there. "We haven’t really seen that kind of size and physicality and length in any of our games we’ve played yet, and I think that really knocked us back." The Wildcats were holding opponents to just 29.5 percent from long range coming in, but allowed the Wolverines to shoot 12-of-27 (44 percent) from beyond the arc. Michigan shot 50 percent overall and scored 1.269 points per possession. Collins tried man defense. He tried zone. Neither were effective. RELATED: Five Takeaways: Michigan Flashes Firepower In Blowout Of Wildcats RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: And Now, The Defense ...

Michigan Wolverines basketball senior guard Chaundee Brown added 14 points off the bench against Northwestern. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

"We were really having a hard time guarding them in man-to-man," Collins said. "I thought they got into a really great rhythm, their offense was humming, they were playing with great pace, they were moving it side to side. We took a look at the zone, just to see if it could slow them down a bit. I thought it did for a few minutes. It got us back in the game a little bit, it got us back within five... "We lost some guys at times. Sometimes when you’re in zone, you’re going to give us some looks, and they shot it great. Nine threes in the first half. Some of them were wide open, and then I thought three or four of them were contested, and they made them." The Wildcats attempted to send furious double-teams at Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson in the first half, and played the aforementioned 3-2 zone to limit post touches, but again, it was a helpless cause. Dickinson is an extremely effective passer, rare for a freshman 7-footer, and Michigan's offense swung the ball around the perimeter to find the open shooter. "That’s what makes them very difficult, because they have a guy in Dickinson who commands a lot of attention down low — he’s big, he’s strong, it’s hard to play him with single coverage," Collins said. "He’s doing a good job of recognizing where help is and where to get the ball, and with that kind of shooting, it just makes them really difficult to defend. And for them, it just really came together tonight."