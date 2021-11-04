Michigan handles GVSU in exhibition opener

In her pregame interview on 1050 WTKA, Michigan women’s basketball head coach Kim Barnes Arico noted the possibility of putting out different starting lineups and rotations this season.

“That makes it fun and challenging for [the players],” she said Thursday.

Uncharacteristic adjustments add creativity for a team 15 players deep to begin a campaign at No. 11 in the Preseason Associated Press Top-25 Poll.

With a returning crop of talent highlighted by multiple All-Big Ten selections, opportunities to juggle around with the lineup to create matchup concerns and advantages might give the Wolverines the competitive edge not seen in years past.

Michigan elected to not strut out senior guard Leigha Brown to the starting lineup alongside mainstays Naz Hillman and Amy Dilk Thursday, coming off the bench at 5:03 in the first quarter in the 80-57 exhibition win over Division II Grand Valley State at the Crisler Center.

Shooting 10-of-21 (48%) from the three-point line and 29-of-56 (52%) from the field, the Wolverines never fell behind in preparations for the real thing. Nine players recorded double-digit minutes with Hillmon leading the way in scoring with 25 points.

“It’s been such a long time since we’ve been able to play in front of our fans. I know our team is really excited about that,” Barnes Arico said. “We’re excited to get that Michigan uniform on and be in front of our home fans to see what we need to get better at as the season progresses.”

Hillmon started off hot in the first half as she drained seven free throws along with a made three-pointer through each of the first two quarters. The All-American forward’s 14 rebounds also provided her first double-double on the year.

Dilk finished with 15 points and eight assists off 5-of-8 shooting. Guards Maddie Nolan and Danielle Rauch received the nod into the starting lineup and combined for 16 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.

Junior center Izabel Varejão made her anticipated return to the floor after missing the entirety of last season due to COVID-19 restrictions and was forced to remain in her home country of Brazil. Varejao would play two total minutes.

The highly sought-after espnW Top-100 recruits from the 2021 class in wing Laila Phelia and guard Ari Wiggins didn’t see game action. It might take time for the two to find valuable time on the court with depth not being an issue at the moment.

“The adjustment for [the freshmen] is going to be the grind of college basketball,” Barnes Arico said. “It’s a little bit different than high school basketball so can they sustain that consistently night-in and night-out?”

Michigan, who led in double-figures the entire second quarter and beyond, jumped out to a 16-5 lead with 4:40 remaining in the first quarter on Hillmon’s first field goal beyond the arc. The Wolverines held their highest lead of 29 points for 30 combined seconds in the final 10 minutes.

Michigan, whose season home opener is Tuesday, November 9, against IUPUI, would carve out 43 total rebounds, 17 points off turnovers, and 11 second chance points.