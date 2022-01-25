Michigan handles Purdue ahead of Ohio State rematch

The hot streak continued for No. 7 Michigan (17-2, 8-1) women's basketball Monday night, handling unranked Purdue (12-7, 3-5) 79-66 at home. Senior forward Naz Hillmon led the way for the Wolverines with her second 30-point game of the season, finishing with a double-double on 32 points and 12 rebounds. Fellow senior forward Emily Kiser shined, too, notching 12 points, 12 boards, and a career-high seven assists. After trailing late in the first quarter, Michigan would outscore the Boilermakers by 10 points combined in the final three-quarters thanks to a season-high 23 team assists.

Following the conference victory, Michigan improved to 8-1 overall in the Big Ten. Its only loss came on the road against Nebraska on Jan. 4. Its only non-conference loss was against No. 10 Louisville, also on the road. The Wolverines are undefeated at Crisler Center with seven regular games remaining, including four at home. Michigan trails No. 6 Indiana (14-2, 6-0) in the Big Ten standings. The Hoosiers are undefeated in-conference and winners of nine in a row. Its last three games were postponed. Indiana will travel to Ann Arbor on Jan. 31 to play the Wolverines for the first time this season. On Thursday, Michigan will travel to No. 22 Ohio State (15-3, 7-2) for a rematch. The Buckeyes are winners of six in a row following its 90-71 loss at Michigan on Dec. 31. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST.