Quinshon Judkins has seen his stock boom on the recruiting trail.

At this time last year, Judkins was a little-known prospect. Now, the three-star 2022 running back from Pike Road (Ala.) High holds more than 20 offers and is continuing to rack up scholarships on a weekly basis.

“Recruiting is going pretty good,” Judkins said. “I’m talking to a lot of schools, and offers are still coming in. I’m taking it day-by-day and just building relationships with all these coaches. It’s going well. I can’t complain.”