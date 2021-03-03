 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Has Attention Of Fast-Rising 2022 Alabama RB Quinshon Judkins
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-03 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Has Attention Of Fast-Rising 2022 Alabama RB Quinshon Judkins

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Quinshon Judkins has seen his stock boom on the recruiting trail.

At this time last year, Judkins was a little-known prospect. Now, the three-star 2022 running back from Pike Road (Ala.) High holds more than 20 offers and is continuing to rack up scholarships on a weekly basis.

“Recruiting is going pretty good,” Judkins said. “I’m talking to a lot of schools, and offers are still coming in. I’m taking it day-by-day and just building relationships with all these coaches. It’s going well. I can’t complain.”

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Michigan was one of the first major programs to jump on Judkins.

The Wolverines offered him back in April of last year and immediately grabbed his attention. While it’s been almost a year since he notched the scholarship, Judkins remains highly interested in Michigan.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}