Michigan Has Attention Of Fast-Rising 2022 Alabama RB Quinshon Judkins
Quinshon Judkins has seen his stock boom on the recruiting trail.
At this time last year, Judkins was a little-known prospect. Now, the three-star 2022 running back from Pike Road (Ala.) High holds more than 20 offers and is continuing to rack up scholarships on a weekly basis.
“Recruiting is going pretty good,” Judkins said. “I’m talking to a lot of schools, and offers are still coming in. I’m taking it day-by-day and just building relationships with all these coaches. It’s going well. I can’t complain.”
Michigan was one of the first major programs to jump on Judkins.
The Wolverines offered him back in April of last year and immediately grabbed his attention. While it’s been almost a year since he notched the scholarship, Judkins remains highly interested in Michigan.
