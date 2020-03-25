Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh Makes Impact On Rivals250 LB Jamari Buddin
It’s no secret.
Michigan was considered the early frontrunner for 2021 Rivals250 Belleville (Mich.) High linebacker Jamari Buddin early in the process. In fact, some pundits even felt Buddin would side with the Wolverines at the spring game, which was slated for next month.
However, Buddin has pumped the brakes a bit. He is looking to release a Top 10 in the near future and is talking to several schools like Michigan State, Minnesota and Penn State during the dead period.
“Recruiting is actually going great right now,” Buddin said. “I don’t know when I’m going to make a decision, it will maybe be during the summer now.”
While Buddin slowed things down, Michigan did as well. Contact between both parties dropped off a bit over the last couple of months. However, that all changed this week.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news