It’s no secret.

Michigan was considered the early frontrunner for 2021 Rivals250 Belleville (Mich.) High linebacker Jamari Buddin early in the process. In fact, some pundits even felt Buddin would side with the Wolverines at the spring game, which was slated for next month.

However, Buddin has pumped the brakes a bit. He is looking to release a Top 10 in the near future and is talking to several schools like Michigan State, Minnesota and Penn State during the dead period.