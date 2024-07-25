The questions Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore faced multiple times Thursday at Big Ten Media Days surrounded the starting quarterback competition.

Moore shared the criteria Michigan will use to choose a starting quarterback this fall.

"The number one thing is someone who is going to take care of the football," Moore said. "Are you a playmaker? Throwing it, running it, a combination of both. Are you a team-first guy?"

A fall camp battle is expected, and while Moore won't name a leader between Alex Orji, Jack Tuttle, and Davis Warren, he believes either one has what it takes to be the starter at Michigan.

"All those guys have all the attributes to be a successful starting quarterback at Michigan."

When it comes to making the decision, Moore isn't looking to mark a date on the calendar. Simply, when they know, they'll know.

"The ideal timeline is when we think we have the guy who helps us win games."

Moore also said he is trusting quarterback coach and new offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell to make the initial call, before they come together to make the final decision.

"I know coach Campbell is going to make a great decision, and we will be there to make it together."