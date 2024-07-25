So much focus has been on the players who left Michigan Football this offseason. Not enough attention has been paid to the players coming in. Michigan closed with a strong class for 2024, and now that the entire group is enrolled and has taken part in summer practices, head coach Sherrone Moore took time during Big Ten Media Days to call out freshmen who have impressed.

"I think to watch these freshmen, man, talk about a mature group," Moore said during his appearance with media Thursday.

"Start with the quarterback, Jadyn Davis, dude just makes plays every time he's in the game. This spring, he did a really good job of handling things, still learning the playbook, still learning the game, and adjusting. Phenomenal, phenomenal job."

All indications are Davis will redshirt his freshman season, but came out of spring camp ahead of schedule and has impressed the staff. He'll be in line to compete for the starting job next season.

"Two guys that I'm excited to watch, both receivers, I'Marion Stewart and Channing Goodwin, those guys are really electric, have some ability. Whether they play early or not, we'll see. Excited about them".

There have been questions about Michigan's wide receiver room, which will lean heavily on Tyler Morris and Semaj Morgan. Fred Moore and transfer CJ Charleston are also expected to rotate, but reps are available for players like Amorion Walker, Peyton O'Leary, and Kendrick Bell. Strong falls from Stewart and Goodwin could see them break into rotations.

"All the linemen, we had five of them enroll and super stoked about them."

Michigan has a loaded offensive line class with Blake Frazier, Andrew Sprague, Jake Guarnera, Luke Hamilton, and Ben Roebuck. It's a loaded OL room, so it is tough to imagine any of the freshmen getting serious reps this year, but it is a group to be excited about in the future.

"Jordan Marshall, he has a little bit of Blake Corum mentality in him and his skill set. Super excited about him."

Moore makes the Corum comp we have heard often since Marshall became a recruiting target for the Wolverines. On the field, Marshall is a strong shifty runner with impressive lateral cuts. Off the field, he a strong work ethic and leadership qualities. Big shoes to fill, but Marshall is a future star in Ann Arbor and could get carries this season.

"On the defensive side of the ball, the guy I'm most excited about as a true freshman is Dom Nichols, big, long athlete. Goofy as can be, funny as can be but dude can play. Super excited to see what he does this year."

It's interesting to hear Moore call out Nichols alone here. An early enrollee, Nichols stuck out during the Maize vs Blue Spring Game with his impressive size. He made a few big plays in the game, and has people excited about his potential. Michigan knows what it has with Derrick Moore and Josaiah Stewart, but there are reps to be earned in rotations behind them. Don't be shocked if Nichols plays early and often this year.