Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh Sees Top In-State Targets
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh wants to seal the borders next cycle.
The state of Michigan is has an abundance of recruiting talent in the 2021 class, and Harbaugh personally hit the road in his own backyard on Friday.
Harbaugh swung by Clarkston (Mich.) High to check in on a pair of 2021 Rivals250 offensive linemen in Rocco Spindler and Garrett Dellinger.
Spindler is one of Michigan’s top overall priorities for next cycle. The Wolverines got him on campus on multiple occasions in the fall and appear to be the team to beat in his recruitment.
