It didn't take much time for the Michigan football program to shift the focus from the Penn State victory to the looming game against Michigan State in two weeks.

While the opportunity to play the Spartans isn't for another two weeks, the Wolverines aren't resting on their laurels during the bye week.

Instead, their focus has been crystal clear since the clock struck zero after the win over the Nittany Lions.

Get the Paul Bunyan Trophy back in Ann Arbor.

"Everybody has the 24-hour rule and we preach the 24-hour rule but we all know we have to get Paul back," Offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart told reporters on Monday. "Especially me, being a Michigan guy, I've only beaten them once in my freshman year. Now it's time to have him back in Ann Arbor."

The contest against the Spartans will have added flair this year as if the in-state rivalry didn't have enough of that already. The two programs will play under the lights at Michigan Stadium.

For safety R.J. Moten, kickoff time doesn't matter.

The team will be ready no matter what.

"When it's time to play, it's time to play," Moten said. "I just want to play. I know the whole team, we just want to play and get Paul back. Really the kickoff doesn't really matter."

With a two-game losing streak to the Spartans, last year's game in East Lansing has stuck with the players who played in the game last year.

Moten remembers every detail and laments the moments he wishes he could back. With two weeks to prepare, the Wolverines are going into the matchup eager to restore order back to Schembechler Hall.

"A lot," Moten said. "Especially because me, personally, I'm hard on myself and I feel like if I would've caught that second pick in the fourth quarter, that game could've ended differently. If I could've made that tackle when Kenneth scored, the game could've ended differently. We made some mistakes as a defense last year playing them.

"We don't have Paul right now. Like Mike Mo said after practice, there's dust growing where he is right now. We have to get him back. We're just hungry and eager to play."