Michigan Hockey adds elite scoring defenseman Tim Lovell in the portal
Michigan Hockey has made a splash in the transfer portal, adding one of the best defensemen from last season in Arizona State transfer Tim Lovell.
Lovell, a Hobey Baker Award nominee, was one of the top-scoring defensemen last season with 32 assists and 5 goals for Arizona State. Lovell played more 30 games in each of the last three seasons for the Sun Devils scoring 77 points.
The Massachusetts native started his career at Boston College before transferring to ASU for the 2021-22 season.
Lovell is expected to step right into the gap left by Marshall Warren. Joining a defensive core that includes Seamus Casey, Tyler Duke, and Luca Fantilli.
