Michigan Hockey adds goaltender to 2022-23 roster

The Michigan Hockey team announced on Tuesday that it would add goaltender Tyler Shea to its incoming 2022 class.

Shea is a 6-foot tall, 165-pound left-handed goalie who hails from Stevenson Ranch, Calif. He played this past season with the Wenatchee Wild of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL).

Shea also played three seasons with the Anaheim Jr. Ducks. His best season came in 2017-18 when he gave up 1.20 goals per game and had a .945 save percentage.