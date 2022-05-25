Michigan hockey adds TJ Hughes to 2022-23 recruiting class

Michigan hockey has made a late addition to its 2022-23 recruiting class. The program announced on Wednesday that it has added forward TJ Hughes to the program.

Hughes joins the Wolverines program after spending three seasons with Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League.

"TJ is one of the all-time greatest scorers in AJHL history," assistant coach Brandon Naurato said in a statement. "He's a candidate for the best player in Canada junior hockey after having another tremendous season for the Brooks Bandits. He has an elite hockey IQ and makes players around him better. TJ knows what it takes to win championships, and Michigan is looking forward to him making a major impact offensively and on the power play."

Hughes added 80 goals and 76 assists in 75 games with the Bandits this season. He was also named a finalist for the Canadian Junior Hockey League Forward of the Year.

More accomplishments from the hockey program's official release:

F | 5-11/185 | Right | Hamilton, Ontario | Brooks Bandits (AJHL)

• Played three seasons with Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League

• Finalist for the Canadian Junior Hockey League Forward of the Year

• Named the AJHL Top Forward and won the trophy for most goals in 2021-22 and Ernie Love Trophy for the most points in the AJHL in 2020-21 (31)

• Scored 80 goals and 76 assists in 75 games this season, averaging 2.11 points per game and a total of 156 points

• Had two five-point games this season, seven four-point games and 17 three-point games

• Had hat tricks in eight games and named Star of the Game 16 times this season

• First AJHL player to reach 60-goal mark in the regular season since 2000-01 season

• In his AJHL career, has played in 149 games and has 217 points (106-111)

• Bandits won the 2022 Inter Pipeline Cup as AJHL Champions and are playing for the Centennial Cup

• Also played for the Burlington Cougars (OJHL) and spent two seasons in the GOHJL

