Michigan Hockey announces 2025-26 non-conference schedule

The University of Michigan men's ice hockey team has unveiled its non-conference schedule for the 2025–26 season, which features a mix of home and away games against a diverse set of opponents.

2025–26 Non-Conference Schedule

October 3–4: The Wolverines open the season at home against Mercyhurst University.

October 10–11: Michigan travels to Providence, Rhode Island, for a two-game series against Providence College.

October 16–17: The team returns to Yost Ice Arena to host Robert Morris University.

October 24–25: A home-and-home series with in-state rival Western Michigan University is scheduled, with the first game in Ann Arbor and the second in Kalamazoo.

November 28–29: Michigan concludes its non-conference slate with a two-game series at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The Big Ten Conference schedule will be released at a later date.

This non-conference lineup offers the Wolverines a mix of regional rivalries and challenging road trips, providing valuable experience ahead of conference play.

For the full schedule and updates, visit the official Michigan Wolverines men's ice hockey schedule.