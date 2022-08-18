Michigan hockey announces Rassey hire

Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL) head coach Rob Rassey will join the Wolverines as an assistant coach, interim head coach Brandon Naurato announced Thursday.

Michigan hockey continues to round out its new staff following the Mel Pearson firing.

According to MGoBlue.com, Rassey has 11 years of coaching experience, including six seasons as an assistant at Harvard, most recently with the Stampede, where he was supposed to serve as the head coach in 2022.

While at Harvard, the 37-year-old coached Hobey Baker winner Jimmy Vesey, along with NHL players Adam Fox, Alex Kerfoot, John Marino, Ryan Donato, and Colin Blackwell.

Rassey also has scouting experience, spending three years as an amateur scout for the nearby Detroit Red Wings.

Read the official release from the program here.