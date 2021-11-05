Michigan hockey cruises to 7-2 victory over Michigan State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When two rivals come to play, it’s to be expected that extracurriculars would ensue. Even if violence is at a minimum, those watching are thirsty for action.

The glass banged, voices cracked, and arms flailed in the sight of Michigan hockey forward Steve Holtz sending his opponent’s body to the ice.

Not allowing himself to fall victim to sensory overload, the sharp head turns in seeing signs of approval meant an opportunity for Holtz to heighten the energy some more, rallying his supporters in his march to the penalty box.

As if there were questions of the No. 3 ranked program in the country holding its own at home, Holtz’s brawl proved to be metaphorical Friday in the 7-2 win over Michigan State.

An eventful NCAA debut for the White Lake, Michigan, native.

The Wolverines' 35 shots and three unanswered goals in the third period would be the catalyst in their second win in Big Ten play and seventh overall victory on the season.

Forward Marty Beniers and defenseman Luke Hughes each scored twice while forward Kent Johnson collected three assists. Johnson’s first two points came off of back-to-back goals from Beniers in the first period with the latter coming on a 5-on-3 power-play opportunity.

Michigan finished 2-of-8 in man-up situations while the Spartans went 0-for-5. MSU, who drops to 1-2 through its conference slate and 4-4-1 overall, entered the second period trailing by one but would allow five goals in the final 40 minutes.

Beniers felt the awe of celebration at 3:36 into the game, catching Michigan State off guard during a line change, getting the pass out in front from Johnson. Beniers, the Seattle Kraken draft pick, would double his season-goal total to four.

Defenseman Luke Hughes and forward Brendan Brisson scored less than two minutes apart from each other at the early stages of the second frame to put Michigan ahead 4-1. Brisson leads the Wolverines in goals with seven while Hughes also got the second of a 3-0 run in the third period.

Forward Johnny Beecher capped off the night with his first goal of the year with 1:45 remaining. The junior made his season debut after missing the first eight games due to injury.

Michigan wraps up the series with the Spartans on Saturday at Munn Arena. The Wolverines have split its only two games on the road, most recently a 2-5 drubbing to Western Michigan on October 22, after scoring five goals on Minnesota Duluth a week prior.