Michigan hockey cruises to 8-2 exhibition victory over Windsor

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
The Brandon Naurato era for the Michigan hockey program is off to a strong start although this result doesn't officially feature in the win-loss program for either Naurato and the Wolverines.

U-M played host to Windsor at Yost Arena on Saturday for an exhibition tune-up before the regular season gets started and cruised to an 8-2 victory over the Lancers.

In a game that featured 13 penalties in total, the physical nature of the game provided a good warm-up for what is to come the rest of the way for the Wolverines.

The Wolverines utilized a fast start in the first period, cruising to a 4-0 lead to end the period, and didn't look back. U-M would go on to net two more in the second and third periods, with the Lancers adding two of its own in the second.

U-M had multiple players scoring two goals, with Seamus Casey and Dylan Duke scoring a pair in the contest. On top of that, Mackie Samoskevich added a goal and two assists to earn the first star of the night.

The Wolverines will return to action with a two-game series against Lindenwood on Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 9 at Yost Arena.

