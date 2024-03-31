It was an incredible back-and-forth game, but Michigan took over late and is headed to a record 28th Frozen Four. It's a third straight Frozen Four for Michigan.

Michigan took a third-period lead against Michigan State when Marshall Warren scored the go-ahead goal with 13:31 left in the third to take the lead 2-1. Michigan surrendered a power play after P. Lapointe delivered a blindside blow to T. Shoudy. MSU's J. Larson scored a far too-easy goal, tying the game with 9:44 remaining.

Then the Wolverines broke it open. With 7:18 remaining, Dylan Duke found the net with an incredible high-speed wrap around the Spartan defense. Only 12 seconds later, Frank Nazar found Big Ten Player of the Year Gavin Brindly on a between-the-legs one-timer.