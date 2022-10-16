Michigan hockey couldn't complete the sweep of Boston U at Yost Arena on Sunday night.

After dominating the No. 9 Terriers (3-1) 9-2 on Friday, the No. 6 Wolverines (3-1) dropped Game 2 3-2 and split the series.

Early on, it looked like another day on the playground for head coach Brandon Naurato's aggressively schemed offense, which scored seven or more goals in 3 of its first 4 games, as T.J. Hughes finished a shot from the circle off a feed from assistant captain & star defenseman Luke Hughes.

Michigan's high-octane offense scored 3 goals on 7 power plays in Game 1 but only once in 5 power plays in Game 2. Failing to build on their first score came back to bite them.

Boston, who had one more (7) power play than Michigan, converted on 2-of-7 advantages, the last coming from Matt Brown, who had a goal & an assist as the game's first-star, scoring on a power play after a questionable tripping call on Nolan Moyle with 4 minutes left in the 2nd.

After several chances over the 24 minutes left in the game, Michigan couldn't finish, going scoreless and unresponsive to Boston's first & only lead of the series.

On top of Hughes' goal, forward Dylan Duke scored his third of the season, while the team combined for four assists.

The Terriers outshot the Wolverines 34-to-33, and if not for goalie Erik Portillo's (28 saves) outstanding play, Boston might have netted more.

Michigan drops its first game of the season ahead of next weekend's non-conference series at Lake Superior State.

Big Ten play will begin on November 4 with a game at Penn State.