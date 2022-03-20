Michigan Hockey earns No. 1 overall seed in NCAA Tournament

Fresh off its Big Ten Tournament championship on Saturday night, the Michigan hockey team has earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgb3ZlcmFsbCBObyAxIHNlZWQgYmVsb25ncyB0byBNaWNoaWdh biEgIFdvbHZlcmluZXMgZmFjZSBBSUMgaW4gdGhlIEFsbGVudG93biBSZWdp b25hbDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0Js dWU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0JsdWU8 L2E+44C977iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby80eWdNaWsxR0FPIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNHlnTWlrMUdBTzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNo aWdhbiBIb2NrZXkgKEB1bWljaGhvY2tleSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91bWljaGhvY2tleS9zdGF0dXMvMTUwNTY3NjQzNzIzNTQx Mjk5ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAyMCwgMjAyMjwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Wolverines will face off against American International on Friday at 3 p.m. in Allentown, PA. The Wolverines will be a heavy favorite to take home this year's national title.

The two other teams in the Wolverines' region are Quinnipiac and St. Cloud State. Should the Wolverines take down the Yellow Jackets, they will take on the winner of the two other teams in the region for a spot in the Frozen Four.