Michigan hockey continued its scorching hot recruiting stretch on Wednesday when five-star defenseman Asher Barnett announced his commitment to Brandon Naurato and the Wolverines.

"I am honored and excited to announce my commitment to play hockey at the University of Michigan," Barnett wrote in his commitment post. "I’d like to thank my family, friends, teammates, coaches, advisors and everyone else who has helped me along the way. #GoBlue 〽️"

At 6-foot tall and 185 pounds, Barnett, a Wilmette, Illinois native, has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Mission AAA team. Starting in 2020 in the 13U age bracket, Barnett worked his way up with the Mission, and he now finds himself on the U.S. National U17 Team.

Barnett has been teammates with future teammate Cole McKinney on the Mission for the past three seasons, and now the two are teammates once again with the U.S. National Team.

The 2021-22 season was Barnett's best with the Chicago Mission AAA team. He tallied 21 points (4 goals, 17 assists) in 20 games, and registered only nine penalty minutes.

In three seasons with the Mission, Barnett and McKinney combined for 116 points (40 goals, 76 assists).

Barnett now joins not only McKinney, but Drew Schock, a defenseman from Green Bay, as the third commit in Michigan's '07 recruiting class. All three are currently listed as five-stars.