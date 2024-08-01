Head coach Brandon Naurato and the Michigan hockey team landed another five-star prospect on Thursday afternoon with the addition of defenseman Zachary Nyman. Born in 2008, Nyman is just 16 years old, and he joins a star-studded '08 class that Michigan hockey is bringing in.

According to Elite Prospects, Nyman is set to join Michigan in 2026, along with Asher Barnett, Cooper Dennis, William Horcoff and Noah Kosick.

As a defenseman, Nyman isn't a heavy goal scorer, but he's tallied quite a few assists in the last three seasons with the Vaughan Kings U16 AAA team.

In 133 games with the Kings, Nyman has scored 20 goals and logged 82 assists for a total of 102 points. In the 2023-24 playoffs, Nyman had nine assists in 12 games for the Kings.

"Excited to announce my commitment to the University of Michigan," Nyman wrote in his commitment post on Instagram. "Thanks to everyone who has helped me along the way. Looking forward to the next chapter. #goblue"