PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago other sports Edit

Michigan hockey lands J.P. Hurlbert, nation's top 2008-born prospect

Brock Heilig • Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
@brockheilig

J.P. Hurlbert, the top-ranked 2008-born hockey player in the country, made his pledge to Brandon Naurato and the Michigan hockey program on Friday morning. Hurlbert chose the Wolverines over Wisconsin, a battle that went on for months.

Michigan now holds commitment from three of the top six 2008 prospects in the country: Hurlbert (1), Adam Valentini (4) and Zachary Nyman (6).

Hurlbert announced his commitment on Instagram.

"I am honored and excited to announce my commitment to play hockey at the University of Michigan. I would like to thank my family, teammates, coaches, advisors, Dallas Stars Elite and USA Hockey. Go Blue!!!"

As a 5-foot-10, 160-pound forward, Hurlbert is a point machine. His most impressive AAA season came in 2022, when he scored 195 points in 75 games for the Dallas Stars Elite squad. Impressively, Hurlbert found the back of the net 112 times in those 75 contests, which is good for 1.49 goals and 2.6 points per contest.

In his most recent season with the Dallas Stars Elite team, Hurlbert played in 45 games, scored 40 goals, made 36 assists (for a total of 76 points) and had an astounding +/- of 36.

Hurlbert will spend two more years developing before he joins the Wolverines for the 2026-27 season.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pY2hpZ2FuLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9taWNoaWdhbi1ob2NrZXktbGFuZHMtai1wLWh1cmxiZXJ0LW5h dGlvbi1zLXRvcC0yMDA4LWJvcm4tcHJvc3BlY3QiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDog JypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAn Km51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlv bigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2Ny aXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNj cmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhl IGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZl IHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1n LmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRC ZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0Pgog IDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9w P2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm1pY2hpZ2FuLnJp dmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGbWljaGlnYW4taG9ja2V5LWxhbmRzLWotcC1o dXJsYmVydC1uYXRpb24tcy10b3AtMjAwOC1ib3JuLXByb3NwZWN0JmM1PTIw MjI3MzMxMTQmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0 Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK