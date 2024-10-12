Michigan Hockey looking to take weekend series over Arizona State

Michigan hockey is looking to take its first series win of the young season on Saturday and continue to move forward from a stumble out of the gate to begin the season.

The Wolverines, after a 4-1 victory on Friday, are looking to win the weekend series against Arizona State.

The No. 10 program in the country was aided by a big performance by sophomore forward Garrett Schifsky, who scored his first career hat trick. Schifsky added an empty-netter to secure the win and the hat trick with 1:20 left in the game.

Fresno State grad transfer goalie Logan Stein got his first start as a Wolverine on Friday and stopped 35 of the 36 shots he faced.

The Wolverines are currently 2-1 on the season after a weekend split with Minnesota State last weekend.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Arizona State

Puck drop: 5 p.m. MST

TV: NCHC.tv (purchase required)