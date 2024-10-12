Advertisement

in other news

Good afternoon, Michigan Football: Second half preview

Good afternoon, Michigan Football: Second half preview

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

 • Dennis Fithian
INTEL: ACC commit set for Michigan visit

INTEL: ACC commit set for Michigan visit

M&BR can confirm that Michigan is set to host a 2025 ACC commit for a visit.

Premium contentForums content
 • Josh Henschke
RECRUITING: Lou Esposito in Georgia

RECRUITING: Lou Esposito in Georgia

Michigan DL coach Lou Esposito is in Georgia to check out the talent.

Premium contentForums content
 • Josh Henschke
INTEL: Hoops practice chatter

INTEL: Hoops practice chatter

M&BR has the latest practice chatter from the basketball program as next week's exhibition vs. Oakland nears.

Premium contentForums content
 • Josh Henschke
INTEL: Michigan in to see key 2025 target this evening

INTEL: Michigan in to see key 2025 target this evening

M&BR has the latest on Michigan seeing a key target during the bye week. L

Premium contentForums content
 • Josh Henschke

in other news

Good afternoon, Michigan Football: Second half preview

Good afternoon, Michigan Football: Second half preview

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

 • Dennis Fithian
INTEL: ACC commit set for Michigan visit

INTEL: ACC commit set for Michigan visit

M&BR can confirm that Michigan is set to host a 2025 ACC commit for a visit.

Premium contentForums content
 • Josh Henschke
RECRUITING: Lou Esposito in Georgia

RECRUITING: Lou Esposito in Georgia

Michigan DL coach Lou Esposito is in Georgia to check out the talent.

Premium contentForums content
 • Josh Henschke
Published Oct 12, 2024
Michigan Hockey looking to take weekend series over Arizona State
circle avatar
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
Twitter
@JoshHenschke

Michigan hockey is looking to take its first series win of the young season on Saturday and continue to move forward from a stumble out of the gate to begin the season.

The Wolverines, after a 4-1 victory on Friday, are looking to win the weekend series against Arizona State.

The No. 10 program in the country was aided by a big performance by sophomore forward Garrett Schifsky, who scored his first career hat trick. Schifsky added an empty-netter to secure the win and the hat trick with 1:20 left in the game.

Fresno State grad transfer goalie Logan Stein got his first start as a Wolverine on Friday and stopped 35 of the 36 shots he faced.

The Wolverines are currently 2-1 on the season after a weekend split with Minnesota State last weekend.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Arizona State

Puck drop: 5 p.m. MST

TV: NCHC.tv (purchase required)

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram