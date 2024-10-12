Michigan Hockey looking to take weekend series over Arizona State

in other news
Good afternoon, Michigan Football: Second half preview
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
INTEL: ACC commit set for Michigan visit
M&BR can confirm that Michigan is set to host a 2025 ACC commit for a visit.
RECRUITING: Lou Esposito in Georgia
Michigan DL coach Lou Esposito is in Georgia to check out the talent.
INTEL: Hoops practice chatter
M&BR has the latest practice chatter from the basketball program as next week's exhibition vs. Oakland nears.
INTEL: Michigan in to see key 2025 target this evening
M&BR has the latest on Michigan seeing a key target during the bye week. L
Michigan hockey is looking to take its first series win of the young season on Saturday and continue to move forward from a stumble out of the gate to begin the season.
The Wolverines, after a 4-1 victory on Friday, are looking to win the weekend series against Arizona State.
The No. 10 program in the country was aided by a big performance by sophomore forward Garrett Schifsky, who scored his first career hat trick. Schifsky added an empty-netter to secure the win and the hat trick with 1:20 left in the game.
Fresno State grad transfer goalie Logan Stein got his first start as a Wolverine on Friday and stopped 35 of the 36 shots he faced.
The Wolverines are currently 2-1 on the season after a weekend split with Minnesota State last weekend.
How to Watch Michigan vs. Arizona State
Puck drop: 5 p.m. MST
TV: NCHC.tv (purchase required)
