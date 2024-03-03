Michigan Hockey is on the bubble for the NCAA tournament as they head to the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Things were not looking good Saturday, the day after Michigan was embarrassed 6-2 by the Minnesota Gophers. In the weekend's second matchup Saturday evening, Michigan looked to have a series split in hand with a 5-goal lead heading to third. Minnesota would score 5 third period goals forcing overtime. Seamus Casey scored a power-play goal 1:31 into overtime, giving the Wolverines the needed win.

According to Pairwise, Michigan now has a 69% chance to make the NCAA tournament and an 11% chance to earn an automatic bid by winning the Big Ten Tournament. Michigan is currently in a crowded pack that includes Colorado College, Western Michigan, St. Cloud, and Cornell.

Michigan takes on Notre Dame in the Big Ten Quarterfinals starting Friday. The best of 3 series will be played in Ann Arbor thanks to Michigan's sweep of Notre Dame in the previous weekend. It's hard to say this series is a must-win for the Wolverines, but with so many teams near the cut line, getting to the Big Ten Semifinal would obviously build their case.

Michigan will play Notre Dame at Yost Ice Area on Friday, March 8, Saturday, March 9, and on Sunday if necessary. The puck will drop at 7 pm for each matchup.







