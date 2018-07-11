Michigan Hockey: Quinn Hughes Closing In On Decision To Return Or Go Pro
Michigan sophomore to be defenseman Quinn Hughes has a timetable on his decision to return to U-M or sign with the NHL's Vancouver Canucks.
Hughes, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, told TheWolverine.com Wednesday he'd like to decide before World Junior Camp July 28.
"I think a safe bet is probably the next couple weeks, two to three weeks," he said. "I'd Like decision to be made before the camp, but it could get stretched out.
"I think about it a lot for sure, but I think it’s still really early in the process where there's still a lot of room to talk and stuff like that. We’re in early conversations right now, not really too serious. It's a huge decision. I love Michigan, but obviously it's been my dream to play in the NHL."
Hughes was the only college player on the U.S. roster at the World Championship in May, notching two assists in 10 games in Denmark. He led all Big Ten freshman defenseman with 29 points (five goals, 24 assists) last season and was impressive at Vancouver's prospect camp July 3-5.
"I've got a lot of smart people around me," Hughes told reporters after the event. "The mindset they've kind of been telling me is, 'just put your head down, get to work.' I've seen lots of high picks fold. For me, I just want to continue to get better.
"There are pros and cons to every situation ... I don't think there's a con playing in the NHL. Whatever happens, I'm going to look at the positive side."
The 5-10, 173-pounder said it still hadn't really sunk in that he went seventh overall in the NHL Draft.
"Probably not," he said. "I don’t think I appreciate it that much right now because it doesn't mean anything. I still have a lot of work do . My goal was not to be the seventh pick ... it was to play in the NHL. I don’t think I take it for granted because I've obviously very excited, but I still have a lot of work to do to accomplish what I want to in the future."
---
