Michigan sophomore to be defenseman Quinn Hughes has a timetable on his decision to return to U-M or sign with the NHL's Vancouver Canucks.

Hughes, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, told TheWolverine.com Wednesday he'd like to decide before World Junior Camp July 28.

"I think a safe bet is probably the next couple weeks, two to three weeks," he said. "I'd Like decision to be made before the camp, but it could get stretched out.

"I think about it a lot for sure, but I think it’s still really early in the process where there's still a lot of room to talk and stuff like that. We’re in early conversations right now, not really too serious. It's a huge decision. I love Michigan, but obviously it's been my dream to play in the NHL."