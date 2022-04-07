Michigan hockey ready to continue quest for national championship

Led by arguably the most talented roster in the nation, the Michigan hockey team is two games away from its ultimate goal: a national championship. Michigan has what it takes to win in the Frozen Four, it's just a matter of doing it.

Michigan head coach Mel Pearson knows what it takes to win the national championship, and he believes his team has what it takes.

"I've been around the game, it's my 40th year at the Division I level as a coach," Pearson said. "I have a little idea what it takes to win in these games. We have the goaltending, we have the defense, the forwards, got the depth, a great group. Just so proud of them and excited they get this opportunity."

The Wolverines believe they are prepared to compete in any type of game, whether it be a high-scoring shootout or a low-scoring grind-it-out type of game. Both styles of play have been on display throughout the 2021-22 season. Michigan has scored six or more goals in 12 games this season. Conversely, Michigan has allowed one goal or fewer in 14 games this season. Senior forward Jimmy Lambert believes this is a key reason why the Wolverines are poised for success.

"The best thing about our team is we can play any type of game," said Lambert. "We've shown that all year long. We've played teams that play both styles of game and we've beat those teams."

Despite his team's ability to score in bunches if need be, Lambert says he is more comfortable with "a 1-0 or 2-0 game" on Thursday night against Denver.

Fifth year forward Mike Pastujov echoed the same sentiment that Lambert did, in the sense that he too believes that the Wolverines can win any type of game.

"We played a lot of teams, a lot of different styles," Pastujov said. "We matched up against all of them pretty well. Whether it's 9-8, good luck on getting 8 on us, or 2-0 on us, I think we'll be ready for the occasion."

Pearson doesn't have a preference whether the game totals 15 goals or two goals, he just hopes that his team plays to its potential.

"We just want to play our best game," said Pearson. "That's the bottom line. We just want to bring our best tomorrow and make sure play to our identity, who we are. We won a lot of hockey games playing the style we play. That's how we're going to go after it tomorrow."

In order to bring its best, Michigan will need to do a better job of finishing games. The third period has proven to be a problem lately, and if the Wolverines don't do a better job of closing games out, the end of the season could be near.

Michigan has allowed at least one third-period goal in each of its last three games, including allowing four third-period goals against Quinnipiac in the regional final. Michigan claimed a 4-0 lead to begin the third period, but quickly gave up three straight goals to Quinnipiac, which changed the game very quickly. Michigan recovered, and won 7-4, but allowing four goals in the third period won't bode well for the Wolverines in the Frozen Four.

"Yeah, we had our longest video session I can remember in my 40 years, I think it was on Tuesday," said Pearson. "It wasn't the most pleasant video. I'm usually real positive with our players. You just can't sweep it under the rug. You have to address it."