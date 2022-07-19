Michigan Hockey reveals 2022-23 nonconference slate

The reigning Big Ten hockey champion Michigan Wolverines are headed into the 2022-23 season with a full head of steam coming off a very successful 2021-22 campaign. The Wolverines finished the season with a 31-10-1 record and advanced all the way to the Frozen Four before being knocked out by the eventual national champion Denver Pioneers.

Michigan will look to repeat as Big Ten champions again next season, but before it can do that, it will have a slew of nonconference games, which the program announced on Tuesday.

The Wolverines will open the season with five home games in a row — one against Windsor, and two against each of Lindenwood and Boston. Michigan will then head north to take on the Lake Superior State Lakers in a two-game series before a home-and-home battle with Western Michigan in late October.

Michigan will then host Harvard in a two-game series during Thanksgiving weekend. Finally, just after the New Year, the Wolverines will host the United States National Team Development Program U-18 Team.