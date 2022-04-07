Michigan hockey's season ends in heartbreaking fashion to Denver

Three straight hours of nail-biting, heart-racing hockey resulted in a 3-2 loss for Michigan in the Frozen Four against Denver. The Wolverines' season ends, and the Pioneers advance to the national championship game.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIG1hZ2ljYWwgc2Vhc29uIG5lZWRlZCBhIGJldHRlciBib3VuY2Uu IDxicj48YnI+VG8gb3VyIGZhbnMsIFRIQU5LIFlPVS48YnI+Q29uZ3JhdHVs YXRpb25zIHRvIERlbnZlci48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvR29CbHVlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jR29CbHVlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvRnJvemVuRm91cj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I0Zyb3plbkZvdXI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9NZUZWMGNxRHBPIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWVGVjBjcURwTzwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBIb2NrZXkgKEB1bWljaGhvY2tleSkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91bWljaGhvY2tleS9zdGF0dXMv MTUxMjIyMTE0MTg0NjQzNzg5ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJp bCA4LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Michigan never led, but had multiple chances to put the game away in overtime. Denver finished things off late in the overtime period as Carter Savoie netted the game-winning goal.

Michigan came out incredibly flat in the first period. The Wolverines had scored at least one first-period goal in each of their previous three games leading up to the national semifinal, but they failed to register a shot in the first 16 minutes of the game. The Pioneers dominated the entire first period, and the Wolverines were lucky to be trailing by just one goal after the first 20 minutes.

The script was flipped in the second period, however. Michigan possessed both the puck and the momentum for the early parts of the second period. Jimmy Lambert lit the lamp just over four minutes into the second period.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvU2Vu aW9yP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jU2VuaW9y PC9hPiBMb3ZlPGJyPkxhbWJlcnQgZnJvbSBNb3lsZSBhbmQgVmFuIFdoeWUg YXQgNDowMyBhbmQgd2UmIzM5O3JlIHRpZWQgMS0xPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQmx1ZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvQmx1ZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0Zyb3plbkZvdXI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNGcm96ZW5Gb3VyPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vb1FSMTFoYkhPTSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL29R UjExaGJIT008L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gSG9ja2V5IChAdW1p Y2hob2NrZXkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdW1pY2ho b2NrZXkvc3RhdHVzLzE1MTIxODkzMjg4MTM4MDE0NzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgNywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Neither team was able to find the back of the net the rest of the second period, and the third period loomed in what looked to be a game that would go down to the wire.

And that it was. The Pioneers added what seemed to be the game-deciding goal just over six minutes into the third period, but Michigan's Thomas Bordeleau answered less than four minutes later to even things up at two goals apiece.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Cb3JkZWxlYXUgd2l0aCBhIHNpZGUgb2YgUGFzdGEgYW5kIEVzdGFw YSE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29CbHVl P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29CbHVlPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvRnJvemVu Rm91cj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0Zyb3pl bkZvdXI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9NWldyUDdwR2FHIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVpXclA3cEdhRzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNo aWdhbiBIb2NrZXkgKEB1bWljaGhvY2tleSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91bWljaGhvY2tleS9zdGF0dXMvMTUxMjIwNTA3NTQyMjIy ODUxMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCA3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The next 10 minutes were played as fans watched in anxiousness, as the next goal would almost certainly be the game-winner. Neither team could light the lamp, and the game headed to overtime, where the next goal would certainly be the game-winner.

Michigan controlled the puck for the early parts of overtime, but couldn't finish things off. Minutes passed as neither team was able to put the puck in the back of the net. Michigan's Erik Portillo and Denver's Magnus Chrona each made huge saves to keep their teams in the game.

Michigan's Luke Hughes had a breakaway with just over six minutes to play, but he failed to get much steam on his wrist shot, which ended up right in the stomach of Chrona.

Then, just a minute later, Michigan saw its season end as Savoie scored the game-winning goal to send the Pioneers to the national championship game.

Michigan coaches, players and fans stood in awe as perhaps the most talented team in Michigan hockey history came up short of a national championship appearance.