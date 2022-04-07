 TheMaizeAndBlueReview - Michigan hockey's season ends in heartbreaking fashion to Denver
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-07 19:44:14 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Michigan hockey's season ends in heartbreaking fashion to Denver

Brock Heilig • TheMaizeAndBlueReview
Staff Writer

Three straight hours of nail-biting, heart-racing hockey resulted in a 3-2 loss for Michigan in the Frozen Four against Denver. The Wolverines' season ends, and the Pioneers advance to the national championship game.

Michigan never led, but had multiple chances to put the game away in overtime. Denver finished things off late in the overtime period as Carter Savoie netted the game-winning goal.

Michigan came out incredibly flat in the first period. The Wolverines had scored at least one first-period goal in each of their previous three games leading up to the national semifinal, but they failed to register a shot in the first 16 minutes of the game. The Pioneers dominated the entire first period, and the Wolverines were lucky to be trailing by just one goal after the first 20 minutes.

The script was flipped in the second period, however. Michigan possessed both the puck and the momentum for the early parts of the second period. Jimmy Lambert lit the lamp just over four minutes into the second period.

Neither team was able to find the back of the net the rest of the second period, and the third period loomed in what looked to be a game that would go down to the wire.

And that it was. The Pioneers added what seemed to be the game-deciding goal just over six minutes into the third period, but Michigan's Thomas Bordeleau answered less than four minutes later to even things up at two goals apiece.

The next 10 minutes were played as fans watched in anxiousness, as the next goal would almost certainly be the game-winner. Neither team could light the lamp, and the game headed to overtime, where the next goal would certainly be the game-winner.

Michigan controlled the puck for the early parts of overtime, but couldn't finish things off. Minutes passed as neither team was able to put the puck in the back of the net. Michigan's Erik Portillo and Denver's Magnus Chrona each made huge saves to keep their teams in the game.

Michigan's Luke Hughes had a breakaway with just over six minutes to play, but he failed to get much steam on his wrist shot, which ended up right in the stomach of Chrona.

Then, just a minute later, Michigan saw its season end as Savoie scored the game-winning goal to send the Pioneers to the national championship game.

Michigan coaches, players and fans stood in awe as perhaps the most talented team in Michigan hockey history came up short of a national championship appearance.

The Wolverines famously had four of the top five picks in last year's NHL Draft. All four decided to come back to try and win Michigan its first national championship since 1998. Although they came up short, it was still a remarkable season for the Wolverines. Michigan will undoubtedly lose talent to the NHL, but it should still be in great position for another deep postseason run next season.

